Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,500,000 after buying an additional 311,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.66 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

