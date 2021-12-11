Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 2,519 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

