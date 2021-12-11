Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 4,641 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $209.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.87. The company has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

