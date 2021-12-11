Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,412 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $344.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.34. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

