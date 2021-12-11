Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 222.6% during the second quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.