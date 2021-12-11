Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,333 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $639.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.41. The stock has a market cap of $311.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

