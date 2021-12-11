Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $10.74 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

