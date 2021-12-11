Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $14.24 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $1,824,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $170.46 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day moving average of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

