Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $14.86 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,686,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

