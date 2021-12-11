Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,843 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.96 and its 200 day moving average is $209.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

