Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after buying an additional 122,964 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $346.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $348.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

