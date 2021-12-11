Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $5.87 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $344.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

