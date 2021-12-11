Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,429 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,872,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,305 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,388,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,475,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $50.20 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

