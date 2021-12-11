Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $125.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $126.01. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.