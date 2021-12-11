Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $12.01 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 47.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

