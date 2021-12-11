Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 4,459 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Facebook by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,682,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. HSBC upgraded Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.75 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

