Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 49,144 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $301.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $754.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.