Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 203,387 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,387 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM opened at $56.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.