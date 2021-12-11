Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 270 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $472.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $458.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

