Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 34,129 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,345 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 34,129 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 318,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 150,334 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $183.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day moving average is $145.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.