Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,888.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,751.33. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.