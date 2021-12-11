Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 30,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 442.9% during the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,877.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,716.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.