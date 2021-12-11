Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,877.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,716.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.