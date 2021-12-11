Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 183.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 71,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,192,000 after purchasing an additional 46,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,877.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2,716.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

