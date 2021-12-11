Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,877.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,716.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

