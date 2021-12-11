Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

AMRN opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 2.18. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after buying an additional 1,155,337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

