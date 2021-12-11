AMATEN Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $969,494.40 and $130.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AMATEN has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMATEN alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006999 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMATEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMATEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMATEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMATEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.