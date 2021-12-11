Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $106,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,444.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,437.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3,425.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
