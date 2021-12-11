AMEPAY (AME) One Day Volume Tops $84,170.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $84,170.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.80 or 0.08162007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00080269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,032.62 or 0.99956199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00055931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002778 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.