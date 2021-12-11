American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $138.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $146.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

