American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

AMWL opened at $6.24 on Friday. American Well has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $90,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 468,064 shares of company stock worth $4,184,614. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

