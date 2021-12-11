Analysts Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to announce sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. Aethlon Medical posted sales of $630,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

AEMD opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

