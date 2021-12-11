Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.19.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,215,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2,746.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 68,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 15.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 25.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 262,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 702.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 66,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

