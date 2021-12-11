Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after buying an additional 1,592,649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,968,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.