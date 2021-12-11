Analysts Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,003,000 after purchasing an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.