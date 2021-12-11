Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. GasLog Partners reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

GLOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of GLOP opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

