Analysts Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

