Analysts Anticipate Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perpetua Resources.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPTA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley began coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,362,000 after buying an additional 3,835,810 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $18,361,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $9,254,000. Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 1,083,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 799,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,571,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPTA stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $295.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.82.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

