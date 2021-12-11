Analysts Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report $401.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $524.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.70 million. Quidel reported sales of $809.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $904.17 million, with estimates ranging from $674.10 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $134.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average of $131.77. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.24. Quidel has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $265.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

