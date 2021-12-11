Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post $581.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $581.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $581.70 million. Rollins reported sales of $536.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $41.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

