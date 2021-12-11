Analysts Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Canada Goose posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canada Goose.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $4,707,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 41.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $38.82 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.