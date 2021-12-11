Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $5.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.65. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $26.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $27.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $19.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $23.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $150.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $89.72 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

