Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $5.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.65. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $26.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $27.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $19.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $23.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $150.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $89.72 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.