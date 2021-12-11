Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $176.75. 152,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.07. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $94.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

