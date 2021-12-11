Analysts Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

HALL stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

