Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post $136.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.75 million and the highest is $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $533.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.84 million to $538.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $571.99 million, with estimates ranging from $552.44 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR opened at $31.74 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.06 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

