Analysts Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.