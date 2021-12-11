Analysts Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to post sales of $506.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $504.27 million to $508.10 million. HEICO reported sales of $426.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEICO.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist boosted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

NYSE HEI opened at $144.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day moving average of $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. HEICO has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $151.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,841,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

