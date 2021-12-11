Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Sprout Social reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,251,573. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,483. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.11 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.