Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.35. Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

DIS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,241,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,768,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.