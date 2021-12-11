Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report sales of $325.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $429.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,720 shares of company stock worth $691,261 over the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF opened at $105.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.97. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $109.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.